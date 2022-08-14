Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Putnam hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 15th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.