Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Svensson's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Svensson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 137 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Svensson chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.