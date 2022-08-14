  • Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Svensson gets up-and-down from bunker at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.