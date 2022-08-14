  • Adam Scott putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott spins approach back to 12-feet and sets up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.