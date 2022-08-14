Adam Scott putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Adam Scott hit his 128 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.