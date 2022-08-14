  • Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk makes first birdie of his round with an 18-footer at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.