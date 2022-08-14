Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schenk had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.