Adam Hadwin shoots 7-over 77 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day in 69th at 9 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 6 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 1 foot putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.