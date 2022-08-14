Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wise's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Wise chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wise's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.