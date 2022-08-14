-
Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
August 14, 2022
Highlights
Aaron Rai's chip over bunker leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Rai hit his 84 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rai's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Rai hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rai to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.
