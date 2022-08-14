Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Rai hit his 84 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rai's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Rai hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.