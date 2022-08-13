Xander Schauffele shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Sepp Straka, Troy Merritt, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brian Harman and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.