Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Wyndham Clark's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Clark chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.