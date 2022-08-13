-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Wyndham Clark's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Clark chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
