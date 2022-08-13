Will Zalatoris shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Cameron Smith and Trey Mullinax; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Zalatoris's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Zalatoris had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.