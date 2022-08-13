  • Will Zalatoris shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris continues birdie run on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.