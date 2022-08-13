Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Hovland hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hovland's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.