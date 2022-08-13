Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Hatton's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hatton's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Hatton hit his 75 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.