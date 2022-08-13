Tyler Duncan putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Tyler Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 183 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 4 under for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 173 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 3 under for the round.