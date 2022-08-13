Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.