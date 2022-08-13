Trey Mullinax putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Will Zalatoris and Cameron Smith; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trey Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trey Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.