Tony Finau putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 third, Finau chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.