Tony Finau putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 third, Finau chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
