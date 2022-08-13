Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Troy Merritt and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Pendrith's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Pendrith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Pendrith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 over for the round.