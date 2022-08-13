-
Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Moore's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.
