Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Moore's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.