Sungjae Im putts himself to a 7-under 63 in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Denny McCarthy; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; and Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Sungjae Im at 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Im hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Im's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.