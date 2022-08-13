Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.