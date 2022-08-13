-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger chips it tight to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
