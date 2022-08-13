Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 2 over for the round.