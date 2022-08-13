Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Shane Lowry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka, Troy Merritt, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brian Harman and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau are tied for 6th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Lowry had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

Lowry hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.