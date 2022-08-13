-
Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka keeps applying pressure with birdie on No. 15 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Sepp Straka's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Straka's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
