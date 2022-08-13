Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Sepp Straka's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Straka's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.