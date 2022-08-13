Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Hayden Buckley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Muñoz's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.