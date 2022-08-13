Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 162-yard par-3 green 11th, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.