  • Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder flies wedge shot in to 5 feet at FedEx St. Jude Champ

