Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Burns chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's tee shot went 179 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Burns's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.