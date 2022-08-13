-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
