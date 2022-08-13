Ryan Palmer rebounds from poor front in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Palmer finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ryan Palmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Palmer's 189 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.