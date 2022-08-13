Robert Streb rebounds from poor front in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streb finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Robert Streb got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.