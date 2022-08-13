Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.