Patrick Cantlay putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Patrick Cantlay's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.