Mito Pereira comes back from a rocky start in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pereira finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Mito Pereira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Mito Pereira to 2 over for the round.

Pereira missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Pereira's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

Pereira missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Pereira had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 2 under for the round.