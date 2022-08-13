Michael Thompson putts himself to an even-par third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.