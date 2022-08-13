Max Homa shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Homa hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.