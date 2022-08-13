Maverick McNealy shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, McNealy's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.