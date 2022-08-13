-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, McNealy's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.
-
-