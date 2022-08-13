Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Matt Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

Fitzpatrick had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.