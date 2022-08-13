  • Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.