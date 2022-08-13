  • Martin Laird shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird’s 148-yard approach to 15 feet sets up birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird’s second below the hole sets up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird’s 148-yard approach to 15 feet sets up birdie at the par-4 9th hole.