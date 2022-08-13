Martin Laird shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 34th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.