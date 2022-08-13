Marc Leishman shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 69th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Leishman his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 75 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Leishman's his second shot went 106 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 65 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 127 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 5 over for the round.