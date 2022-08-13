  • Marc Leishman shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman hits it close to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.