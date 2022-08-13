Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hughes got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.