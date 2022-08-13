-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes hits it close to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hughes got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
