Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 140 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Glover's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.