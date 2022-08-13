Lee Hodges putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.