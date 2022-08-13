Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.