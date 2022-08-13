Keith Mitchell putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Tyler Duncan and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.