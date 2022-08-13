K.H. Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

K.H. Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lee's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.