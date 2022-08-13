Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Thomas's tee shot went 156 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.