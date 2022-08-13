Joohyung Kim shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brian Harman, Troy Merritt, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Will Zalatoris, and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 205-yard par-3 14th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.