Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brian Harman, Troy Merritt, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Will Zalatoris, and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 9 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rahm's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.