Joaquin Niemann putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Joaquin Niemann hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.