James Hahn shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.