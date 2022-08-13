  • James Hahn shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.