J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.T. Poston hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Hayden Buckley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poston's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.